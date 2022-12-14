Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15

Chocolate chip cookies Photo by Pixabay

While you are out shopping at Orland Square on Thursday, December 15th, there will be a pleasant surprise waiting for you in the middle of the mall. You will be able to meet members of the Orland Park Police Department at the Center Court near the Christmas tree from 3:30 PM until 5 PM. If you have a warrant out for your arrest, then you would probably need to be shopping somewhere else during those ninety minutes.

The police officers will be out spreading holiday joy at Orland Square. Why do I say that? The reason is because of the cookies. While meeting with the police officers, you will be able to partake in some free cookies.

Not only are the cookies free, the cookies that will be provided for Cookies with a Cop! event are from Nestle and Mrs. Fields. These two brands are good cookie brands. For some people, the brand of cookie does not even matter because they take on the same mantra as the Cookie Monster whenever cookies are mentioned. "C is for cookie, that's good enough for me!"

Having this event will be good for the community because we generally encounter police officers in public in negative circumstances. Normally, a person's first encounter with a police officer after obtaining his or her driver's license is being pulled over for speeding. We only call for a police officer if there is some sort of emergency.

Also, it will be good that the police officers will be at Orland Square because the most calls that the Orland Park Police receive are in regards to theft. Shoplifting will be down during these 90 minutes. However, some people are so stupid that they will try to steal something from a store within the mall with so many police officers being there at that time.