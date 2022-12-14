Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16

Football Photo by Pixabay

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will take place on Friday, December 16th at the Exploria Stadium at 3 PM EST. The purpose of the Cure Bowl is to raise funds to find a cure for cancer. Since its inception in 2015, the Cure Bowl has donated almost 4 million dollars to cancer research.

Tickets are still available for this bowl in Orlando. If you do not want to spend your money on overpriced food at Disney World, then you can still find a ticket to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl for as low as $17.

This price is a bargain for this Cure Bowl because this game will end up being one of the best games of this college football bowl season. The two teams playing Friday afternoon in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl are the #25 ranked University of Texas - San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners and the #24 ranked Troy Trojans.

This bowl game will be great because these two teams are sort of similar. Both teams have 11-2 records. Both teams won their respective conference championships; UTSA won the Conference USA Championship while Troy won the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Both teams have won ten consecutive games in a row.

If you like to watch college football games where the scoreboard is about to explode with points, then this is the bowl game for you. UTSA averaged 38.7 points per game. Let that points per game average sink into your cerebellum. The Roadrunners are averaging five touchdowns and a field goal per game.

UTSA is led by QB Frank Harris (3,865 passing yards, 31 passing TD, 9 rushing TD). He has multiple options to throw the ball to in WR's Zakhari Franklin (1,100 rec yds, 14 TD), Joshua Cephas (985 rec yds, 6 TD), and De'Corian Clark (741 rec yds, 8 TD). The Roadrunners rushing attack is strong as well with RB's Kevorian Barnes (713 yds) and Brenden Brady (699 yds).

Troy turned their season around when QB Gunnar Watson (2,705 yds, 13 TD) became the starting quarterback. The Trojans also have a strong running game which is led by Kimani Vidal (1,059 yds, 9 TD) and DK Billingsley (656 yds, 8 TD).