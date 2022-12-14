Orlando, FL

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16

Adrian Holman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCSnD_0jhxX5CN00
FootballPhoto byPixabay

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will take place on Friday, December 16th at the Exploria Stadium at 3 PM EST. The purpose of the Cure Bowl is to raise funds to find a cure for cancer. Since its inception in 2015, the Cure Bowl has donated almost 4 million dollars to cancer research.

Tickets are still available for this bowl in Orlando. If you do not want to spend your money on overpriced food at Disney World, then you can still find a ticket to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl for as low as $17.

This price is a bargain for this Cure Bowl because this game will end up being one of the best games of this college football bowl season. The two teams playing Friday afternoon in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl are the #25 ranked University of Texas - San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners and the #24 ranked Troy Trojans.

This bowl game will be great because these two teams are sort of similar. Both teams have 11-2 records. Both teams won their respective conference championships; UTSA won the Conference USA Championship while Troy won the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Both teams have won ten consecutive games in a row.

If you like to watch college football games where the scoreboard is about to explode with points, then this is the bowl game for you. UTSA averaged 38.7 points per game. Let that points per game average sink into your cerebellum. The Roadrunners are averaging five touchdowns and a field goal per game.

UTSA is led by QB Frank Harris (3,865 passing yards, 31 passing TD, 9 rushing TD). He has multiple options to throw the ball to in WR's Zakhari Franklin (1,100 rec yds, 14 TD), Joshua Cephas (985 rec yds, 6 TD), and De'Corian Clark (741 rec yds, 8 TD). The Roadrunners rushing attack is strong as well with RB's Kevorian Barnes (713 yds) and Brenden Brady (699 yds).

Troy turned their season around when QB Gunnar Watson (2,705 yds, 13 TD) became the starting quarterback. The Trojans also have a strong running game which is led by Kimani Vidal (1,059 yds, 9 TD) and DK Billingsley (656 yds, 8 TD).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cure bowl# duluth trading cure bowl# exploria stadium# frank harris# kimani vidal

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1418 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Conway, SC

Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19

If you are looking for somewhere to go for a pre-Christmas vacation, then the Myrtle Beach Bowl is just for you. The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played on Monday, December 19th at 2:30 PM EST at Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-4) will be going against the Connecticut (UConn) Huskies (6-6).

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20

The Indiana Classic presented by Holiday Inn PFW will take place on Monday, December 19th and on Tuesday, December 20th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Purdue Fort Wayne will be the host university. The other teams in the Indiana Classic along with Purdue Fort Wayne are Indiana University - Purdue University - Indianapolis (IUPUI) (Ooey - Pooey), Southern Indiana, and Texas A&M-Commerce.

Read full story

Trump trading cards are sold out

You just missed out on the greatest chance of sending one of your loved ones the best Christmas gift ever. Back on Thursday, former US President Donald Trump made a major announcement on Truth Social that he was selling digital trading cards of himself. The trading cards were sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for $99 apiece.

Read full story
New Buffalo, MI

A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18

"Christmas time is here." The Charlie Brown Christmas special is one of the best holiday shows that has ever been created. Now, you will be able to experience the Christmas magic in real life.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

Frisco Bowl on 12/17

The Frisco Bowl presented by SERVPRO will take place on Saturday, December 17th at 8:15 PM CST at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. The teams that will be playing in the Frisco Bowl are the North Texas Mean Green (7-6) and the Boise State Broncos (9-4). Both of these teams will be looking to bounce back after losing in their respective conference championship games: North Texas (Conference USA) and Boise State (Mountain West Conference).

Read full story
Jackson, MS

Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17

Every year, the Celebration Bowl pits the winner of the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) against the winner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), the two biggest conferences from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Bowl on 12/17

The New Mexico Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 17th at 5:30 PM MST at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Normally, New Mexico plays in this bowl game, but they did not have a winning record this season.

Read full story
Mobile, AL

Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17

The Lending Tree Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 17th at 5:45 PM EST at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL. The game will be between two familiar foes with the Rice Owls (5-7) taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-5). Both teams were in Conference USA last season, but Southern Miss moved to the Sun Belt Conference this season.

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17

Did you know that late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has a bowl game named after him? This year is the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. The bowl game will begin at 12:30 PM PST and will be played at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17

If you are in the Las Vegas area on Saturday and if you are looking for something to do in the afternoon, then you will be able to check out the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Las Vegas Bowl will begin at 11:30 AM PST and will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Hopefully, the teams involved in this bowl game do not choke away the lead in the fourth quarter like the Raiders have been doing all season long.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17

The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3) will take on the Louisville Cardinals (7-5) at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday, December 17th at 11 AM EST. This bowl will be the first-ever Fenway Bowl in college football history. Boston saw that New York started having bowl games in Yankee Stadium over the years, so Boston decided to copy New York by having a bowl game played at Fenway Park.

Read full story
Orland Park, IL

Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15

While you are out shopping at Orland Square on Thursday, December 15th, there will be a pleasant surprise waiting for you in the middle of the mall. You will be able to meet members of the Orland Park Police Department at the Center Court near the Christmas tree from 3:30 PM until 5 PM. If you have a warrant out for your arrest, then you would probably need to be shopping somewhere else during those ninety minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Zion Clark MMA debut is on 12/17

Zion Clark is a true inspiration to everyone in this world. He was born without any legs. However, that has not stopped him from becoming a collegiate wrestler at Kent State. However, that has not stopped him from setting records that are currently certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Read full story

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Preview

"It's the most wonderful time of the year!" The reason why this time of the year is so wonderful is because this week is the beginning of bowl season. The first college football bowl game will be between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6) and the UAB Blazers (6-6) in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Mobile food pantry on 12/13

You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcake

For some strange reason, fruitcake remains a holiday tradition. I do not eat fruitcake, nor do I know anyone else that actually has eaten fruitcake. Some families will keep passing the same fruitcake from one relative to the next one as a Christmas gift. Fruit is meant to be used in pastries like pies and strudels instead of in cake. If somebody sends me a fruitcake, then I know that the heart of the giver has shown hatred to me. I would prefer that you put a disparaging comment below than eat a piece of fruitcake.

Read full story

Bankman-Fried to testify before Congress on 12/13

Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-CEO of FTX, will be testifying before Congress at Capitol on Tuesday, December 13th. The reason why he will be going before Congress on Tuesday is due to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last month.

Read full story

The Drunk'n Gnome play on 12/9 and 12/10

A majority of Christmas plays have the same plot each and every time. After the introduction, a problem arises within the middle scenes. The problem is then solved. Finally, everyone celebrates Christmas with absolute joy.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30

Although it does not snow too much deep in the heart of Texas, the people of Texas love the holiday season. The proof of their love of Christmas is shown throughout the state via the many displays of holiday lights.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy