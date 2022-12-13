Zion Clark MMA debut is on 12/17

Adrian Holman


MMA fighterPhoto byPixabay

Zion Clark is a true inspiration to everyone in this world. He was born without any legs. However, that has not stopped him from becoming a collegiate wrestler at Kent State. However, that has not stopped him from setting records that are currently certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Now, he will be making his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut on Saturday, December 17th at 4 PM PST at the Valley Center. Clark will be fighting against Eugene Murray at the Gladiator Challenge "Seasons Beatings" event. The doors will open at 3 PM. General admission tickets are still available at $60 apiece.

This fight will be in the bantamweight division (135 lbs). Murray currently has an 0-4 record. All of his fights have been with Gladiator Challenge. Murray has been knocked out twice and has been submitted twice. Even though Murray has been handpicked for this bout, he will be looking to get the taste of losing out of his mouth.

You may be asking yourself, "How is Clark even cleared to scrap in an MMA bout?" Fortunately, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) will just about sanction any fight if the money is right. For example, former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones was loaded on steroids and CSAC still sanctioned his rematch against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Actually, Clark has the advantage in this match because his upper body is so stacked that he weighs 135 lbs without legs. Legs are on the average about 16.7% of a man's body weight. That means that Clark has an extra 22 pounds of upper body strength on his opponent. Plus, he trains with former UFC champion Rampage Jackson and with former Bellator champ A.J. McKee. "No excuses."

