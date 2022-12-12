Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcake

For some strange reason, fruitcake remains a holiday tradition. I do not eat fruitcake, nor do I know anyone else that actually has eaten fruitcake. Some families will keep passing the same fruitcake from one relative to the next one as a Christmas gift. Fruit is meant to be used in pastries like pies and strudels instead of in cake. If somebody sends me a fruitcake, then I know that the heart of the giver has shown hatred to me. I would prefer that you put a disparaging comment below than eat a piece of fruitcake.

Plum cake Photo by Pixabay

Matter of fact, only eleven percent of people in this country actually like fruitcake. People that like fruitcake attempt to make excuses that it tastes good. They will say that you should really try fruitcake after it sits around for a few weeks because the sugar from the fruit permeates throughout the entire cake. However, it still tastes like bunk.

To prove that my point about fruitcake is correct, a lady in the city of Joliet has kept a fruitcake for 100 years. The fruitcake has been passed down from generation to generation because nobody wanted to eat the fruitcake. The fruitcake probably tasted so bad that her grandmother or great-grandmother just kept it in storage because she did not want to make her relative from the Roaring '20's feel bad to see her fruitcake in the trash.

The fact that this fruitcake has held up for a century shows that fruitcake has a longer half-life than toxic chemicals used in Monsanto products. She is currently looking for a museum to take the fruitcake in so that the fruitcake will be preserved.