Bankman-Fried to testify before Congress on 12/13

Adrian Holman

Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-CEO of FTX, will be testifying before Congress at Capitol on Tuesday, December 13th. The reason why he will be going before Congress on Tuesday is due to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last month.

FTX was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world since 2019. Investors could go through FTX in order to buy all different kinds of cryptocurrency with their money. FTX held the money of investors sort of like stock exchanges hold the money of investors in stocks.

However, FTX went bankrupt in November. Investors were not able to withdraw their funds because FTX is based in the Bahamas. Plus, the entire cryptocurrency exchange was unregulated. FTX was not liable to repay any of the investors back since FTX was not covered by any sort of insurance like how bank accounts are covered by FDIC. FTX has scammed investors out of more than three billion dollars. He made off with more money than Bernie Madoff.

Bankman-Fried could possibly escape charges even though many want him put in jail for fraud because he lives in the Bahamas. Extraditing him and then convicting him could be outside of the jurisdiction of the US Department of Justice. Plus, the US Department of Justice goes real slow in doling out justice because over 360 people involved with the January 6th insurrection have not even been charged as of yet after almost two years.

Since all that Bankman-Fried will experience is shame, his testimony will not reveal much that we already do not know because his scam has been fully exposed to all over the past month. Here is a poem about the collapse of FTX.

Maybe people should not have believed in Sam Bankman-Fried

From gullible wallets, multiple amounts of money have been freed.

This cryptocurrency exchange collapse has been awful indeed.

Now, so many people that lost their savings have updated their resumes on Indeed.

For the past month, we have witnessed the collapse of FTX.

He crashed crypto harder than a fall from Mat Hoffman on a BMX.

People should no longer mess with crypto

Because we all realize that it is now pointless like the movie ‘Apocalypto.’

His last name having Bankman in it caused people to miscalculate.

Nobody should have placed their money in an exchange that failed to regulate.

To make things worse, he had this mess endorsed by Steph Curry.

Now, people who invested in FTX cannot even buy their kids a McFlurry.

Having an athlete of this magnitude endorse this crap put consumers under a spell,

But you should have pondered, “Should I buy anything from someone named Wardell?”

Then, you should have known that FTX was a scam when this was pushed by Tom Brady,

A guy who chose to play more touch butt with his center than to stay with his lady.

Bankman-Fried will go before Congress and he will spout some more bullcrap.

He has no clue what happen to billions of dollars. He is a liar — full cap.

