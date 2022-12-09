Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30

Although it does not snow too much deep in the heart of Texas, the people of Texas love the holiday season. The proof of their love of Christmas is shown throughout the state via the many displays of holiday lights.

Christmas light bulbs Photo by Pixabay

Texas has taken the holiday lights display to the next level with the Field of Light exhibit at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas. The Field of Light exhibit is located at the Texas Arboretum at the Wildflower Center. The Field of Light is sixteen acres that are lit up throughout the evening by 28,000 solar-powered light pods.

The Field of Light exhibit was created by British artist Bruce Munro. He explains how he wants others to view this art exhibit of holiday lights.

"I love the fact that art can actually...it can draw your attention to the beauty of the landscape. But when it's off and it's gone, you are left seeing this beautiful landscape. There's also this very spiritual thing about landscape, which I cannot really put into words. There's something more to the world than, you know, is there in physical terms."

You can view the Field of Light exhibit at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center now until Friday, December 30th from 5 PM until 11 PM CST. Tickets are available for $20 and are scheduled within 15 minute appointments.. You will then be able to see the Field of Light in a quick walk through. The Lady Bird Wildflower Center is located at 4801 La Crosse Avenue in Austin.