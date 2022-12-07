Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7

The Rialto Square Theatre has been a staple within the Joliet community for almost 100 years. The performances there have come from every genre in entertainment. Normally, the people that perform at the Rialto are either at the local level or at the regional level.

Photo by Pixabay

However, the Rialto will secure a national performer from time to time that makes everyone wonder how they were able to pull that off. The Rialto Square Theatre has shocked music fans from around the Chicago area by scheduling jazz saxophonist Boney James to perform on Wednesday, December 7th at 7:30 PM CST.

Boney James is a smooth jazz legend that has been making albums for 30 years. Before he started his solo career, he played the saxophone and the keyboards for R&B legends like Morris Day, the Isley Brothers, Teena Marie, Bobby Caldwell, and Randy Crawford. He went solo back in 1992 and has not looked back since.

He had a remarkable run in the 1990's when he had three consecutive albums go gold. He is still going strong. His previous album in 2020 titled "Solid" reached the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 that year. This album released right before the pandemic so millions of people listened to this album because the tunes from "Solid" helped people through some tough times over the past couple of years.

Now, he is back with his new album titled "Detour." I'm glad that he made a detour to Joliet to be in concert on Wednesday. Tickets are still available at the Rialto Square Theatre for $54.50.