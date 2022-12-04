Little Rock, AR

Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the public

Adrian Holman

When we go through our social media feeds each and every day, we will run across a post that someone puts up that reminds us of the good times in the past. Usually, the post will be a quote from a famous person or philosopher in which that particular quote resonates with something that we are going through right now. Sometimes the post will be a photo of a person when he or she was on vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4htG_0jWfBY7O00
ChalkboardPhoto byPixabay

From time to time, a nostalgic photo will be released on the web that is so shocking that it can change our viewpoint about a person or about how things are viewed from a cultural standpoint. This nostalgic photo below from Little Rock was much more than a pebble making a small ripple in a creek.

The photo above is from an event that occurred at a North Little Rock school in 1957. During this time period, the state of Arkansas was attempting to integrate schooling after the Brown vs The Board of Education ruling from the Supreme Court. In the photo, a young Jerry Jones was there attempting to block Black students from obtaining an education 65 years ago.

Jones is currently the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and is one of the most influential owners in the NFL today. However, he has remained at the forefront of attempting to thwart the progress of African-Americans within the USA. As an example, there are only two Black head coaches in the NFL even though 70% of the players are Black. That disparity has been ongoing ever since he has been owner of the Cowboys since 1989.

Also, the Texas freeze in 2021 shows that his demeanor towards preying upon the unfortunate has not changed over the past 65 years. During that freeze in which millions of Texas residents lost power, Jones gas company gouged the entire state by raising gas prices. During that time, Texas residents had to use generators to stay warm that run with gas. Instead of helping people, he exploited them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jerry jones# jerry jones photo# jerry jones photo 1957# owner of Dallas Cowboys# north little rock high school

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1384 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Joliet, IL

Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7

The Rialto Square Theatre has been a staple within the Joliet community for almost 100 years. The performances there have come from every genre in entertainment. Normally, the people that perform at the Rialto are either at the local level or at the regional level.

Read full story
Will County, IL

State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6

The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding the State of Illinois Job Fair at their facility on Tuesday, December 6th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.

Read full story
4 comments
Lexington, KY

The tale of Sophia Rosing

The biOne of the biggest viral videos from last month was the video of former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing. The reason why Rosing will not be receiving her Bach elor' 's ''' '''degree from the SEC Colcollege in Lexington is due to her saying racial slurs to another student while she was in a drunken stupor.

Read full story
3 comments
Lasalle, IL

Celebration of Lights is back until Christmas Eve

The 10th annual City of La Salle's Celebration of Lights is back at Rotary Park throughout the holidays. The Celebration of Lights will remain open to the public until Christmas Eve.

Read full story
Shorewood, IL

Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4

The Village of Shorewood will be hosting the 2nd annual Shorewood Holiday Market from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th at the Towne Center. The first Holiday Market went so well that the Village of Shorewood decided to make this weekend an annual event.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4

A Joliet tradition returns to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park this weekend with the 46th running of the play "Festival of the Gnomes" on Saturday, December 3rd and on Sunday, December 4th. In the play, you will see what the gnomes do around Christmastime.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the University of Saint Francis Assembly Hall on Friday , December 2nd from 1:30 PM until 06:00 PM CST. You can register at the website of the American Red Cross at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-timea blood drive. At the time of this writing, spots are open for appointments at 30-minute intervals throughout the entire afternoon.

Read full story
Arlington County, VA

March of Dimes releases 2022 Report Card

The national office of the March of Dimes released the annual report card in regards to the maternal and infant health within the entire United States of America along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico earlier this month. The goal of this report card is to show where inconsistencies lie within the US healthcare system so that no child is born with birth defects.

Read full story
Cochise County, AZ

Cochise County refuses to certify 2022 midterm election results

All of the votes from the 2022 midterm elections have been tabulated throughout the entire United States of America. However, a small county in Arizona is seeking to undermine the entire democratic process within the USA. Officials in Cochise County have refused to certify the midterm election results from earlier this month. Cochise County will have until Monday, December 5 to certify the final tally.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3

After eating all kinds of food over the Thanksgiving weekend, you now have the opportunity to work those extra pounds off. The annual Santa Fun Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 AM CST in downtown Joliet. The Santa Fun Run & Walk will begin at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Chicago Street in front of Rialto Square Theatre. The distance for this race is five kilometers (3.1 miles).

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be hosting the first-ever Cream City Classic at the Klotsche Center this weekend. If you are wondering why Milwaukee is called the Queen City, then you are not alone. Milwaukee is called the Cream City because most of the early homes made in the town back in the 1800's were made with cream-colored bricks.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25

The Joliet City Center Partnership will be conducting the annual Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, November 25th from 10 AM CST until 5:30 PM. The Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade is sponsored by the University of St. Francis.

Read full story
Rosemont, IL

Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23

The Sparkle Light Festival will begin on Wednesday, November 23rd at Impact Field. The festival is looking to become the premier event for you and for your family this holiday season. The Sparkle Light Festival will be ongoing at Impact Field until New Year's Day.

Read full story
Boston, NY

Return of Kyrie Irving is possible on 11/20

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving could possibly return to action at the Barclays Center in a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, November 20th after missing eight games due to posting a link to an antisemitic movie three weeks ago.

Read full story

Giving Back (poem)

Although times are hard, we must continue to never slack. To be free from selfishness, we must always look to keep giving back. Give back to not become like elitists with pinkies up filled with snobbery.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19

The Thanksgiving in 5 event will take place at Joliet Central High School Student Center on Saturday, November 19th from 10 AM until 3 PM CST. The event is called Thanksgiving in 5 because organizers of this event are giving back to the community five days before Thanksgiving. The Joliet Central High School Student Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson Street.

Read full story
Missoula, MT

Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19

The University of Montana will be hosting their 2nd annual Zootown Classic from Thursday, November 17th to Saturday, November 19th at the Dahlberg Arena. The Grizz will be looking to repeat as tournament champions.

Read full story
Lasalle, IL

Thanksgiving Food Basket pick up on 11/16

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry will be conducting a Thanksgiving Food Basket pick up at the pantry on Wednesday, November 16th from 1 PM until 6 PM CST. The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is located at 122 Wright Street in La Salle.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17

The Vivid Seats Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper is back again at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 16th and on Thursday, November 17th. The four men's college basketball teams that will be competing in the Legends Classic this season will be Michigan, Pitt, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Arizona State.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy