Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2

Adrian Holman

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the University of Saint Francis Assembly Hall on Friday , December 2nd from 1:30 PM until 06:00 PM CST. You can register at the website of the American Red Cross at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-timea blood drive. At the time of this writing, spots are open for appointments at 30-minute intervals throughout the entire afternoon.

You can schedule an appointment online at www.redcross.org or by calling American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The reason why blood donations are important around this time is that this week is the week after the Thanksgiving weekend. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as Black Wednesday because the day is known to be the biggest night of going out to drink for the year. Drinking and driving incidents happened all over the country in which vehicle accidents used up the blood supplies of medical authorities.

The blood supply needs to be replenished, which means that you can help be a solution to this pressing issue. You can schedule an appointment for either a regular blood donation or a power red donation, which is twice the amount of a regular blood donation.

You will feel better after donating blood because a blood donation on the average saves about three lives in the future. Plus, you will receive a free $10 Amazon gift card by e-mail if you decide to donate blood on Friday.

The University of Saint Francis Assembly Hall is located at 1550 Plainfield Road at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Theodore Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdST3_0jUiGS0G00
Donate BloodPhoto byPixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# free amazon gift card# blood drive# red cross# university of saint francis# blood donation

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1368 followers

More from Adrian Holman

The tale of Sophia Rosing

The biOne of the biggest viral videos from last month was the video of former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing. The reason why Rosing will not be receiving her Bach elor' 's ''' '''degree from the SEC Colcollege in Lexington is due to her saying racial slurs to another student while she was in a drunken stupor.

Read full story
1 comments

Celebration of Lights is back until Christmas Eve

The 10th annual City of La Salle's Celebration of Lights is back at Rotary Park throughout the holidays. The Celebration of Lights will remain open to the public until Christmas Eve.

Read full story

Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the public

When we go through our social media feeds each and every day, we will run across a post that someone puts up that reminds us of the good times in the past. Usually, the post will be a quote from a famous person or philosopher in which that particular quote resonates with something that we are going through right now. Sometimes the post will be a photo of a person when he or she was on vacation.

Read full story

Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4

The Village of Shorewood will be hosting the 2nd annual Shorewood Holiday Market from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th at the Towne Center. The first Holiday Market went so well that the Village of Shorewood decided to make this weekend an annual event.

Read full story

Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4

A Joliet tradition returns to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park this weekend with the 46th running of the play "Festival of the Gnomes" on Saturday, December 3rd and on Sunday, December 4th. In the play, you will see what the gnomes do around Christmastime.

Read full story

March of Dimes releases 2022 Report Card

The national office of the March of Dimes released the annual report card in regards to the maternal and infant health within the entire United States of America along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico earlier this month. The goal of this report card is to show where inconsistencies lie within the US healthcare system so that no child is born with birth defects.

Read full story

Cochise County refuses to certify 2022 midterm election results

All of the votes from the 2022 midterm elections have been tabulated throughout the entire United States of America. However, a small county in Arizona is seeking to undermine the entire democratic process within the USA. Officials in Cochise County have refused to certify the midterm election results from earlier this month. Cochise County will have until Monday, December 5 to certify the final tally.

Read full story

Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3

After eating all kinds of food over the Thanksgiving weekend, you now have the opportunity to work those extra pounds off. The annual Santa Fun Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 AM CST in downtown Joliet. The Santa Fun Run & Walk will begin at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Chicago Street in front of Rialto Square Theatre. The distance for this race is five kilometers (3.1 miles).

Read full story

Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be hosting the first-ever Cream City Classic at the Klotsche Center this weekend. If you are wondering why Milwaukee is called the Queen City, then you are not alone. Milwaukee is called the Cream City because most of the early homes made in the town back in the 1800's were made with cream-colored bricks.

Read full story

Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25

The Joliet City Center Partnership will be conducting the annual Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, November 25th from 10 AM CST until 5:30 PM. The Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade is sponsored by the University of St. Francis.

Read full story

Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23

The Sparkle Light Festival will begin on Wednesday, November 23rd at Impact Field. The festival is looking to become the premier event for you and for your family this holiday season. The Sparkle Light Festival will be ongoing at Impact Field until New Year's Day.

Read full story

Return of Kyrie Irving is possible on 11/20

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving could possibly return to action at the Barclays Center in a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, November 20th after missing eight games due to posting a link to an antisemitic movie three weeks ago.

Read full story

Giving Back (poem)

Although times are hard, we must continue to never slack. To be free from selfishness, we must always look to keep giving back. Give back to not become like elitists with pinkies up filled with snobbery.

Read full story

Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19

The Thanksgiving in 5 event will take place at Joliet Central High School Student Center on Saturday, November 19th from 10 AM until 3 PM CST. The event is called Thanksgiving in 5 because organizers of this event are giving back to the community five days before Thanksgiving. The Joliet Central High School Student Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson Street.

Read full story

Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19

The University of Montana will be hosting their 2nd annual Zootown Classic from Thursday, November 17th to Saturday, November 19th at the Dahlberg Arena. The Grizz will be looking to repeat as tournament champions.

Read full story

Thanksgiving Food Basket pick up on 11/16

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry will be conducting a Thanksgiving Food Basket pick up at the pantry on Wednesday, November 16th from 1 PM until 6 PM CST. The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is located at 122 Wright Street in La Salle.

Read full story

Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17

The Vivid Seats Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper is back again at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 16th and on Thursday, November 17th. The four men's college basketball teams that will be competing in the Legends Classic this season will be Michigan, Pitt, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Arizona State.

Read full story

VVSD Job Fair on 11/16

The Valley View School District 365U (VVSD) will be conducting a job fair on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 AM until 5:30 PM at the White Oak Library - Romeoville Branch. The library is located at 201 Normantown Road in Romeoville at the corner of Normantown and Dalhart, a couple blocks west of Illinois Route 53.

Read full story

Animated Winter Mountain

Halloween just ended two weeks ago, but we are already walking in a winter wonderland. Retailers are doubling down on the holiday season since this will be the first winter in which the entire country is opened up once again. To entice consumers to shop early and often over the next two months, retailers have taken the holiday decorations to the next level.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy