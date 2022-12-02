Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the University of Saint Francis Assembly Hall on Friday , December 2nd from 1:30 PM until 06:00 PM CST. You can register at the website of the American Red Cross at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-timea blood drive. At the time of this writing, spots are open for appointments at 30-minute intervals throughout the entire afternoon.

You can schedule an appointment online at www.redcross.org or by calling American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The reason why blood donations are important around this time is that this week is the week after the Thanksgiving weekend. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as Black Wednesday because the day is known to be the biggest night of going out to drink for the year. Drinking and driving incidents happened all over the country in which vehicle accidents used up the blood supplies of medical authorities.

The blood supply needs to be replenished, which means that you can help be a solution to this pressing issue. You can schedule an appointment for either a regular blood donation or a power red donation, which is twice the amount of a regular blood donation.

You will feel better after donating blood because a blood donation on the average saves about three lives in the future. Plus, you will receive a free $10 Amazon gift card by e-mail if you decide to donate blood on Friday.

The University of Saint Francis Assembly Hall is located at 1550 Plainfield Road at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Theodore Road.