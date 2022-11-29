March of Dimes releases 2022 Report Card

The national office of the March of Dimes released the annual report card in regards to the maternal and infant health within the entire United States of America along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico earlier this month. The goal of this report card is to show where inconsistencies lie within the US healthcare system so that no child is born with birth defects.

This report card is released publicly every year in November because this month is Prematurity Awareness Month. Unfortunately, the report card is unfavorable throughout most of the country. USA received a near-failing grade of D+.

Out of all of the developed countries within the world, the USA is the worst place to birth a child. Plus, the USA has the most premature births out of all of the developed countries within the world. Premature births are at their highest rate over the past 15 years with 10.5 percent of all births in America this year being born before the end of the nine-month birthing period. More than one in ten babies born in this country are born prematurely.

Although the USA is the lone superpower upon this planet at this time, the American healthcare system ranks at #18 throughout the world by the World Population Review. Having a healthcare system associated with three times six is not encouraging at all.

The grading on this report card is based upon three different factors: equity, access, and prevention. For example, the nine states that received a failing grade of F were all located in the South. This report card shows that the healthcare system suffers from unequal access throughout the region.