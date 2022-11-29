Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3

After eating all kinds of food over the Thanksgiving weekend, you now have the opportunity to work those extra pounds off. The annual Santa Fun Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 AM CST in downtown Joliet. The Santa Fun Run & Walk will begin at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Chicago Street in front of Rialto Square Theatre. The distance for this race is five kilometers (3.1 miles).

Santa Hat Photo by Pixabay

Before entering the race, you do have to register for the Santa Fun Run & Walk by Thursday, December 1st at this link from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Individual admission is $30 per adult. Admission for children 12 and under is $20 per child. Group rates are also available. Groups of ten or more adults are $27 per person and groups of ten or more children 12 and under are $17 per child.

Once you register, then you can pick up your registration packet in advance at the Joliet Chamber office located at 116 N. Chicago Street, Suite 110 on Thursday, December 1st from 9 AM to 3 PM or on Friday, December 2nd from 10 AM until noon. You will want to pick up the packet early so that you do not have to wait in what will be a long line at 9 AM Saturday morning, one hour before the race begins.

You will receive a free Santa hat for you to wear during the race. Also, there will be prizes for the best individual costume and the best group costume. Whoever finishes the 5K race in first place will receive an Apple Watch.