Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be hosting the first-ever Cream City Classic at the Klotsche Center this weekend. If you are wondering why Milwaukee is called the Queen City, then you are not alone. Milwaukee is called the Cream City because most of the early homes made in the town back in the 1800's were made with cream-colored bricks.

The Cream City Classic will be a round-robin tournament with these four teams playing each other from Saturday, November 26th to Monday, November 28th. The four teams involved in the Cream City Classic will be UC Davis, Southeast Missouri State, Boston University, and Milwaukee.

NCAA Basketball Photo by Pixabay

Here is a quick look at the Cream City Classic schedule. All times are in Central Standard Time (CST).

Saturday, November 26th

Boston University vs Southeast Missouri State - 1 PM.

UC Davis vs Milwaukee - 4 PM.

Sunday, November 27th

Southeast Missouri State vs UC Davis - 12 PM.

Boston University vs Milwaukee - 3 PM.

Monday, November 28th

UC Davis vs Boston University - 4 PM.

Southeast Missouri State vs Milwaukee - 7 PM.

Tickets for Monday's games are sold out, but general admission tickets are available for Saturday's games and for Sunday's games for $10 for each day.

The Klotsche Center is located at 3409 N. Downer Avenue in Milwaukee near Lake Michigan. If you have not maxxed out all of your credit cards on Black Friday, then you will be able to catch a few basketball games this weekend at the Cream City Classic.