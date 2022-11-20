Return of Kyrie Irving is possible on 11/20

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving could possibly return to action at the Barclays Center in a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, November 20th after missing eight games due to posting a link to an antisemitic movie three weeks ago.

Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games after refusing to apologize on November 3rd. He was given a list of six things to do before he could be reinstated.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

The six things that he had to do are listed below.

- Apologize and condemn antisemitic movie.

- Donate $500,000 to anti-hate causes.

- Sensitivity training.

- Antisemitic training.

- Meet with Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders.

- Meet with owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding of what he did wrong.

After missing about a month's pay, Irving was feeling that hole in his pocket and finally gave an acceptable apology today.

I wrote a poem to commemorate the return of Kyrie Irving. Here it is below.

Back in 2011, he was the NBA’s #1 pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Plus, he appeared to have the potential for a Hall of Fame career.

Based upon his skills as his point guard and his crazy handles,

He had opponents slipping out of their shoes as if they were wearing sandals.

He even won a championship back in 2016

With one of the greatest comebacks that was ever seen.

However, his ego got in the way and that would cost him

And ended up being traded to Boston.

While he was with the Celtics, his mental thinking went completely splat

Because he started talking about the earth being flat.

This theory makes no sense at all.

If the earth was flat, then he couldn’t play with a round ball.

When we thought that was the craziest that he would get,

Then he ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, I see why he only spent 1 year in college.

He claims to know everything, but he lacks knowledge.

Back in 2021, he became a practicing Muslim

Which shows that he is a dumb-dumb.

Black Muslims claim that they convert to Islam to get their consciousness right,

But they do not realize that Islamic texts state that Mohammed was White.

Then, he thought that he was still a deep thinker

When he tweeted out a stinker

It was a video that wrongly paralleled the 400 years of Blacks in America with the 400 years of Israelite slavery in Egypt.

The video uses Bible verses out of context like Darren Bailey: they are completely off script.

Leviticus 26 states that Israelites would be punished seven times more for their sins.

However, incorrect math in the video proves that it should be placed in the nearest trash bin.

Israel was defeated by Tilgath-pilneser in the 8th century BC and was put back under a slavery state.

Almost 2,800 years later, Israel became a country again in 1948.

If the parallel was correct, then Black people that were brought to America in 1619

Would not be free in the USA until around 4419.

The lack of logic proves why Kyrie is absolutely wack

He is so dumb that he tweeted that video as if he was the only person in the world that knew some Jews were Black.

The reason being that he had never heard of all of the Ethiopian Jews under the reign of the son of Solomon known as King Menelik.

He’s still in his learning phase of his spirituality; he’s still drinking Similac.

Like Charles Barkley said, he is an idiot. It’s a fact and not meant to be rude.

Throughout the Old Testament, it talks about the Jews being a mixed multitude.

Adam Silver said that Irving was not anti-Semitic in an attempt to alleviate fears,

But the sons of Isaac and Ishmael have been against each other for almost 4,000 years.

After this debacle, we will have to wait until next year to see what is unnerving

The disillusioned brain of Kyrie Irving.

Why does he choose to act like a fool?

Draymond Green should have knocked him silly instead of Jordan Poole.