Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19

The Thanksgiving in 5 event will take place at Joliet Central High School Student Center on Saturday, November 19th from 10 AM until 3 PM CST. The event is called Thanksgiving in 5 because organizers of this event are giving back to the community five days before Thanksgiving. The Joliet Central High School Student Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson Street.

Thanksgiving in 5 Joliet Township

Within these five hours of the Thanksgiving in 5 will be so many things going on. Thanksgiving dinner will be served to everyone that attends the Thanksgiving in 5 extravaganza beginning at 11 AM.

Throughout the day, winter clothing will be distributed to people that need coats, boots, and scarves from now until the spring. If you do not need clothing but would like to donate, then you can send your donated clothes on Friday to the Joliet Township High School Administrative Center before 3 PM. The Joliet Township High School Administrative Center is located at 300 Caterpillar Drive on the corner of Caterpillar and McDonough.

A care package with personal protective equipment (PPE) will be passed out to every person that attends the Thanksgiving in 5 event. We all need to protect ourselves from other people that love to spread germs during the wintry season.

Get your children there early because there will be hairstylists there donating their time by giving kids free haircuts. Make sure that your children have a fresh haircut before they go to all of the Thanksgiving family functions throughout next weekend. Be there or be square!