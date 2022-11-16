Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19

The University of Montana will be hosting their 2nd annual Zootown Classic from Thursday, November 17th to Saturday, November 19th at the Dahlberg Arena. The Grizz will be looking to repeat as tournament champions.

The Zootown Classic will feature four teams in a round-robin format. The men's college basketball teams that will be in this tournament are Montana, Merrimack, Troy, and St. Thomas. Whichever team wins all three games, then that team will be the winner of this tournament. If there is a scenario in which two teams finish on top with two wins, then the winner of their game will be declared the winner of the Zootown Classic.

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

Here is a look at the schedule. All games will be on ESPN+. All of the times are Mountain Standard Time (MST).

Thursday, November 17th

Merrimack vs Troy - 7 PM.

St. Thomas vs Montana - 9:30 PM.

Friday, November 18th

St. Thomas vs Troy - 7 PM.

Merrimack vs Montana - 9:30 PM.

Saturday, November 19th

Merrimack vs St. Thomas - 7 PM.

Troy vs Montana - 9:30 PM.

Montana is looking to turn its season around after going 0-2 so far. They have lost both of their games by over 20 points. Merrimack is a former Division II powerhouse that reclassified to Division I a few years ago. Merrimack is currently 1-1. St. Thomas is a former Division III powerhouse that is currently 2-1. St. Thomas has won both of their games by double digits. Troy has been in mid-major purgatory over the years, but the team is looking to break through this season. Troy is 3-0 with an upset over Florida State earlier this week.

The purpose for the Zootown Classic is to prepare these teams for their respective conference tournaments at the end of the season.

Tickets are available for all three days if you are looking for something to do the week before Thanksgiving. Tickets are as low as $10. If you buy a ticket, the ticket will get you into both games for the day.