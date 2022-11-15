Thanksgiving Food Basket pick up on 11/16

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry will be conducting a Thanksgiving Food Basket pick up at the pantry on Wednesday, November 16th from 1 PM until 6 PM CST. The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is located at 122 Wright Street in La Salle.

The Thanksgiving food baskets will be given out to people curbside so that the line will be able to move in a more fluid fashion. You do not need to sign up in order to pick up a basket, but you will need to bring a photo ID and proof of address with you.

The reason why proof of identification is necessary is because the Illinois Valley Food Pantry serves these towns within La Salle County: La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Utica, Cedar Point, Tonica, Lowell, Lostant, and Leonore.

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is affiliated with the River Bend Food Bank, which is headquartered in the Quad Cities in Davenport, IA. The River Bend Food Bank is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, which means that they have been giving back to the communities in western Illinois and in eastern Iowa for four decades.

If you are not in need of a Thanksgiving food basket, then you are able to help out Illinois Valley Food Pantry. They are always looking for volunteers on a weekly basis. If you do not want to volunteer your time, then you donate food or cash to the Illinois Valley Pantry. Food items that are needed are cereal, noodles, macaroni and cheese, sugar, canned goods, and flour. You can send donations to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry at the address above in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 AM until noon and on Wednesday between 10 AM and 6 PM.