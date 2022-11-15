Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17

The Vivid Seats Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper is back again at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 16th and on Thursday, November 17th. The four men's college basketball teams that will be competing in the Legends Classic this season will be Michigan, Pitt, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Arizona State.

The Legends Classic has been in operation since 2007, so this one will be the 17th Annual Legends Classic. Last season, Virginia defeated Providence in the championship game.

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

Here is a quick look at the Legends Classic schedule for both days.

Wednesday, November 16th

#20 Michigan vs Pitt - 6 PM EST (ESPNU).

VCU vs Arizona State - 8:30 PM EST (ESPN+).

Thursday, November 17th

Consolation Game - 7 PM EST (ESPN2).

Championship Game - 9:30 PM EST (ESPN2).

If you do not want to watch the games at home, then you can head over to the Barclays Center for the Legends Classic because tickets are still available at a reasonable price since this tournament is sponsored by Vivid Seats.

For both of Wednesday's games, seats are still available for as low as $25 apiece. Also, seats are still available for both of Thursday's games for $25 apiece as well. For each day, doors will open 60 minutes prior to the first game.

Michigan would be considered the favorite for this Legends Classic since they are the only ranked out of the four. The Wolverines are led by the inside play of Hunter Dickinson and the outside shooting of Jett Howard, the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

However, VCU has been a mid-major powerhouse for the past two decades. Plus, some intrigue could be in play if Michigan and VCU both win on Wednesday because VCU starting power forward Brandon Johns, Jr. transferred from Michigan to VCU over the summer.