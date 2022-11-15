VVSD Job Fair on 11/16

The Valley View School District 365U (VVSD) will be conducting a job fair on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 AM until 5:30 PM at the White Oak Library - Romeoville Branch. The library is located at 201 Normantown Road in Romeoville at the corner of Normantown and Dalhart, a couple blocks west of Illinois Route 53.

Megaphone Pixabay

The job fair will probably be in the basement floor of the library so that students that are reading on the main floor will not be disturbed. Representatives from the Valley View School District will be there doing interviews on the spot. Please bring a valid Driver's License or a valid State of Illinois ID along with your social security card because you could be hired right after your interview.

The Valley View School District has many job openings throughout the various schools within their jurisdiction. Some of the openings that need to be immediately filled are lunchroom and playground aides, nutritional service staff members, paraprofessionals to help children with special needs, security personnel, transportation services personnel, maintenance workers, and teachers and substitute teachers at all three levels within their district: elementary school, middle school, and high school.

If you are not able to attend the Valley View School District Job Fair, then please fill out an application on the link provided by VVSD. A listing of all of the job openings are at this link. If you are not hired at this time, then do not give up because the VVSD keeps all job applications on file for an entire school year.

If you do go to the career fair, then I hope that you are hired because extra money around the holidays never hurts.