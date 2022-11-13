Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16

Since the Houston Rockets are 2-10 at the time of this writing, you can now turn your attention to the men's college basketball going on in H-Town. You will be able to experience three games in three days in Houston with the Cougar Classic.

The Cougar Classic is a round-robin tournament with the Houston Cougars, the Texas Southern Tigers, and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. One game will be played each day from Monday, November 14th to Wednesday, November 16th.

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

Here is a quick look at the schedule for the Cougar Classic.

Monday, November 14th

Oral Roberts at Houston - Fertitta Center - 7 PM CST.

Tuesday, November 15th

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern - H&PE Arena - 7 PM CST.

Wednesday, November 16th

Texas Southern at Houston - Fertitta Center - 7 PM CST.

Currently, the Houston Cougars are ranked #3 in the country in the AP poll and in the Coaches poll. They are looking to reach the Final Four again like they did two years ago. Houston reached the Sweet Sixteen last season even though the Cougars lost key players to season-ending injuries.

Houston is on a mission this season because they are 2-0 so far after winning 83-36 and 81-55 last week. These two games will more than likely be victories by a wide margin because Texas Southern went 0-2 last week while Oral Roberts University will look to pull off an upset over another strong team after losing by eight to St. Mary's last week.

If you are not doing anything during the week, then come check out the games. Tickets for the game on Monday for as low as $1 and tickets for the game and for as low as $4 on Wednesday at the Fertitta Center. The game between Oral Roberts and Texas Southern at the HP&E Arena is sold out.