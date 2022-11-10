Picture with Santa Claus from 11/11 to Christmas Eve

One of the tried and true American traditions is parents taking their children to have their picture taken with Santa Claus around Christmastime. Parents allow for their children to sit on the lap of a stranger dressed up as St. Nicholas while the parents fumble around looking for their phone to snap some photos.

That explains why the children begin to cry sometimes. However, the new Christmas photo trend is that parents want them to bawl all over Santa because they make hilarious and viral photos.

Santa hat Pixabay

Now, that trend will continue this holiday season as you can have your pic taken with St. Nick at Orland Square Mall. Santa will begin to take pictures on Friday, November 11th on Veterans Day at 5 PM CST at the lower level of Orland Square Mall near H&M. Since sales are down at H&M, many people will have enough room to line up and take a photo with Santa Claus.

Before standing in line, you will have to set up an appointment at this link. Photo appointments are established with 15-minute increments throughout each day from Friday until Christmas Eve. If you are not able to take a picture of your child with Santa Claus within that fifteen minute time period, then that will be an issue that you will need to fix before you drink the spiked eggnog on Christmas Day.

You can also have your pet take a picture with Santa. On Sunday, December 11th between 6 PM and 7 PM, you can set up an appointment for your pet to take a picture with Santa Claus. Let's all hope the pets do not have an accident on Santa.

If your child has special needs, then you can set up an appointment on Sunday, December 4th between 9:30 AM and 10 AM. These appointments will be before the mall opens so that your child will be in a sensory-free environment.