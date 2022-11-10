2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13

The new college basketball season started earlier this week. The best thing about the start of the season is the early-season tournaments that will go on throughout November and December. Basketball fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of their favorite teams. The 2022 Asheville Championship is the first college basketball tournament this season.

The Asheville Championship will be played at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC on Friday, November 11th and on Sunday, November 13th. The semifinals will be played on Friday evening beginning at 6 PM EST. The first game on Veterans Day will be between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Harvard Crimson. The second game will be between the Elon Phoenix and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and will be played immediately after the first game. Tickets are still available for these two games on Friday evening with the ticket costs ranging between $26 and $55. You will be able to see both games if you choose to buy a ticket to the semifinals.

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

On Sunday, the losers of Friday's games will play in the consolation game at 2 PM. The championship game will be played after the consolation game at around 4:30 PM. Seats are still available for the games on Sunday. A ticket to see both games on Sunday are currently going in the range of $31 and $55.

If you go to the games, then you could possibly be able to watch the winner of this tournament gain some early momentum during the season. If one of these four teams finds a way into the NCAA Tournament, then you will have firsthand experience that will improve your bracket in March.