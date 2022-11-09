Joliet, IL

Veterans Ceremony on 11/10

Adrian Holman

Joliet Central High School will be holding their 10th annual Veterans Ceremony on Thursday, November 10th at 2:20 PM CST. The Veterans Ceremony will last about one hour at the Joliet Central High School Auditorium located at 201 E. Jefferson Street. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor the local veterans of previous American wars and to celebrate them before Veterans Day. If it were not for these people willing to give their lives, then this country would not be the superpower that it is today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKNYZ_0j423hqd00
American FlagPixabay

The Joliet Central High School Veterans Ceremony is free to attend with the doors opening to the auditorium Thursday afternoon at 1:30 PM. If you are a veteran and if you want to be recognized at the ceremony, then please fill out the form on this link. The online document will ask you for your name, your rank and branch of service, the tour of duty in which you served, and for any recognition and medals that you received. All of the forms turned in will be read during the ceremony.

The event will include a flag ceremony from the JROTC cadets along with a musical performance by the Joliet Central Symphonic Band. The performance is scheduled to be a tribute to all of the military branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force).

After the performance, ROTC Commander Phil Jayko will read the speech titled "Duty, Honor, Country." The speech is one of the most famous speeches in American history made by US Army General Douglas MacArthur in 1962. Refreshments will be provided after the Veterans Ceremony

