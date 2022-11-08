Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10

Children that are currently going to school now have to deal with anxiety on a daily basis because children are still learning how to deal with experiences and circumstances. They are under pressure from their parents to have good grades at the end of every grading period. They are under pressure from their peers because they do not want end up the subject of ridicule on social media. They have to avoid drugs because one hit of fentanyl could kill them. They are under pressure from gangs that are trying to recruit them. They have to remain alert because an aggrieved student could become the next one to shoot up the school.

All of this pressure can lead to a child having to deal with unhealthy thoughts. However, some parents do not know how to deal with things in their own lives in order to assist their own children in life.

Fortunately, there is help in these barren times. The Plainfield Parent Community Network is holding a presentation called 'Taming the Anxiety Monster' at the Plainfield East High School Auditorium on Thursday, November 10th from 6 PM until 8:30 PM.

During this presentation, parents will be given some strategies and tips on how to help everyone in the family deal with emotions in a healthy fashion from two qualified professionals.

The two speakers for the event are Angela C. Solis and Dr. James V. Dyers. Solis is a licensed clinical professional counselor that helps people deal with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and trauma. Dr. Dyers is a psychiatrist at Mindful Psychiatric Services with offices located in Morris and in Plainfield.

The presentation is free, but you will have to register for the event in advance at this link. If you are not able to attend in person, then still register because a livestream link will be sent to your e-mail.

We all go through things. Always remember to choose life.