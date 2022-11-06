President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5

Current United States of America President Joe Biden made a visit to the city of Joliet on the morning of Saturday, November 5th. The event was held at Jones Elementary School at around 10:30 AM CST. The purpose of his speech was to talk about the importance of health care and Social Security, two issues that a few candidates on the campaign trail have openly talked about doing away if they are elected.

No classes were in session for the day if you were wondering. Besides the 200 people that were inside to listen to the President speak, there were around 50 people outside protesting and holding signs when his motorcade arrived at Jones Elementary School.

As you can see from the picture above, the protesters were ready early Saturday morning with signs and flags. There was no surprise that protesters would be lined up at the school because President Biden's approval rating is at 40 percent. Also, the school is located next to the town of Minooka. The town of Minooka has been in the news over the past three years because of the name of their high school's mascot. Here is a link to the Minooka Community High School if you want to take a look at the name of the mascot.

During the speech given at Jones Elementary School, President Biden did not appreciate the fact that people were outside holding signs and protesting against him. Here is what he said in his speech about the protesters.

"I love those signs when I came in...What idiots."

It's rather unfortunate that he called them idiots because all Americans have the right to protest due to the rights given to us in the First Amendment of the US Constitution. The people that were on the side protesting did not physically hurt anyone at the event.