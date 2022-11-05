Free clothing giveaway on 11/5

With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.

Clothing at shopping market Pixabay

Fortunately, the holiday season is the season for giving back. To ensure that people within the community do not freeze to death over the next four months, the Spring Creek Gospel Hall is holding a clothing giveaway event at their venue on Saturday, November 5th from 10 AM until 1:30 PM CST. Spring Creek Gospel Hall is located at 912 Gougar Road in Joliet, a few blocks south of US Route 6 and Gougar Road.

If you do not have a need for clothes for the upcoming winter months, then bring the clothes that you no longer wear on Saturday to the clothing giveaway event. Clothing that you no longer wear does not mean that anyone else will not wear those clothes.

There is no need to throw away your clothes because you no longer like them or your size has changed. Give these clothes to someone that is less fortunate than you. Your giving will also prevent your clothes from becoming a part of one of the many landfills throughout this planet that we live on that is Earth. In the USA, Americans throw away an average of 81.5 pounds of clothing per year. You can choose to be part of the solution by giving your unused clothes away.