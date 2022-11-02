Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morning

The hip-hop community is in mourning once again with the murder of Takeoff, a member of the famous group Migos, early Tuesday morning at a party in Houston, TX. The shooting occurred at around 2:30 AM CST at 810 Bowling & Billiards Houston.

Musical notes Pixabay

Migos has been making rap hits for a solid decade. Everyone saw their potential right from the gate when they were introduced to the hip-hop world in 2013 with the remix of their hit "Versace" featuring Drake. The reason why this hit became so relevant within hip-hop history was that before this tune hit the airwaves, rappers generally rapped on the traditional 4/4 quarter-note beat, which is the foundational beat in music. However, this rap was rapped on the unconventional 3/4 triple beat. The 3/4 triple beat is primarily used for waltzes and ballroom dances. Basically, they were rapping over a beat solely used in classical music.

Their biggest hit occurred in 2016 that was titled, "Bad and Boujee." The hip-hop song skyrocketed up the charts to the point that the rap was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks in 2017.

This murder continues a disturbing trend of at least one rapper being murdered every year since 2018. Nevertheless, sowing and reaping remains undefeated. Whatever a person says is what gravitates towards that person in the future. Since rappers are rapping about shooting other people all of the time, the end result is that someone is eventually going to shoot back.

What makes this murder even more disgusting is that he died over a dice game in the alley of the establishment. If he wanted to shoot dice, then he should have went to a casino to play some craps. Why is a millionaire shooting dice in an alley? Well, Ship Captain's Crew is not at the casino.

When I heard about this murder on the news, this famous quote came to mind.