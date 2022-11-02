Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4

The Joliet Unity Movement is holding a scholarship dinner on Friday, November 4th at the Jacob Henry Mansion Ballroom from 6 PM until 9 PM. The purpose of the dinner is so that the Joliet Unity Movement will be able to provide a helping hand to some high school seniors within the city of Joliet before they embark upon their collegiate journey.

Table setting Pixabay

The Joliet Unity Movement has been a local non-profit organization since 2014. Over the past eight years, the organization has held various types of events that look to motivate the youth and their families within the city of Joliet. Throughout the year, the organization provides mentorship and mediation in Joliet.

Tickets are still available for the scholarship dinner. The cost of the tickets is $45 per ticket. You are also given the option to purchase advertising in the scholarship dinner program book that will be given to each and every person that attends the event. The cost to advertise in the program book is $25 for a 1/4 page ad, $50 for a 1/2 page ad, and $100 for a full page ad.

The price for the ticket may be too steep for some people, but college tuition is quite expensive during these trying times. The average cost of tuition in order to go to an in-state college is $9,377 per year. The average cost of tuition in order to go to an out-of-state college is $27,091 per year. Education is costly.

The Jacob Henry Mansion Ballroom is located at 20 South Eastern Avenue, a block south of Joliet Central High School.