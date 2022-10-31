City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4

The City of Lockport is collecting supplies all this week so that they can be sent to Ukraine for the winter months. Supplies will be collected for Ukraine at Lockport City Hall in the gymnasium area from Monday, October 31st until Friday, November 4th between 9 AM and 4 PM CST.

Ukraine flag Pixabay

The situation within Ukraine remains very dire after Russia invaded back in February. Many lives have been lost in a war that has been ongoing for the past eight months. At this time, the Ukrainians have showed their resolve by regaining most of their land that was lost during the beginning of the war.

However, Russian airstrikes continue to hit Ukraine. Much of their infrastructure has been destroyed by missiles. Many of the people in the Ukraine will have to deal with enduring the winter cold without electricity and without running water.

That explains why they need more supplies over the next few months. The City of Lockport advises that medical supplies are needed at this time. No clothing or food will be accepted. Here is a list of the supplies that you can take over to Lockport City Hall.

- Gauze/Gauze pads

- Sterile wipes

- Bandages of any kind

- Hemostatic swabs and patches

- Over the counter pain relievers and saline eye drops

- Over the counter cold and flu relievers

- Blankets, backpacks, sleeping bags

- Toothbrushes

- Pepto-Bismol Chewables

- Diapers and baby wipes

- Feminine hygiene products

- Coloring books, crayons, markers

If you do not have time to go to the store to grab a few of these items due to your busy schedule, then you can make a monetary donation at the Lockport City Hall either by cash or by check. Checks can be made payable by Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Lockport City Hall is located in downtown Lockport at 222 E. Ninth Street.