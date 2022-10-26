Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade on 10/29

Since Halloween is next Monday, most of the major Halloween events will happen this weekend. One of the big-time events that will be taking place in downtown Chicago will be the 8th Annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade. The parade will be from 6 PM until 8 PM on Saturday, October 29th. The parade will begin at the corner of State Street and Lake Street near the iconic Chicago Theatre. The parade will travel south on State Street and will end at State Street and Van Buren Street. The event is free of charge.

Parade Float Pixabay

The parade will be conducted by Luma8 in conjunction with the City of Chicago. The purpose of Luma8 is to bring about artistic innovation throughout the Windy City. You will see the creativity abound throughout the parade with floats and performances from members of the Joffrey Ballet, the Lookingglass Theatre, local musicians, and After School Matters.

The Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade is sponsored by Barry Callebaut. Callebaut is one of the biggest Belgian chocolate companies in the world. Since a chocolate company is sponsoring the event, that means that plenty of chocolate will be passed out during the festivities. Bring your children out so that they will be able to grab some candy before they Trick-or-Treat on Halloween.

Last year's Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade was pretty awesome as you can see from the above video. Seeing all of the different bands, the different musicians, and the different dancers wearing costumes makes the parade fun each and every year.