Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27

The Orland Square Mall will be holding their annual Boo Bash on Thursday, October 27th from 3 PM to 6 PM CST. The Boo Bash will be held on the Upper Level (2nd Floor) of the mall near the Von Maur store. The Orland Square Mall is located at the corner of 151st Street and LaGrange Road (US Route 45).

Cauldron Pixabay

All of the activities for the Boo Bash are geared towards the children so that they can have some fun during Halloween. Admission to the event is free of charge, but people are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume.

Some of the activities that will take place at the Boo Bash are face painting, balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, and Halloween crafts. Plus, mall employees at the event will also be dressed in Halloween costumes. Tables will be set up in the mall so that children will be able to make Halloween crafts and then be able to take them home. Please make sure that you bring your children to the event so that they will be tuckered out after experiencing the Boo Bash.

The main event at the Boo Bash at Orland Square mall will be dance performances from members of the American Dance Center. American Dance Center is one of the best dance schools in the nation and has been in operation for 50 years. They teach people of all ages how to dance from a variety of eleven different dancing styles. You will be amazed by how technical they are able to dance.

Head out to the Boo Bash on Thursday and have some fun.