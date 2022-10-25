Romeoville, IL

Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26

Adrian Holman

The Village of Romeoville will be conducting a job fair at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center on Wednesday, October 26th from 4 PM to 6 PM CST. This career fair is sponsored by the Village of Romeoville, the Romeoville Chamber of Commerce, and the Workforce Center of Will County. The Romeoville Athletic and Event Center is located at 55 Phelps Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LeAJ_0imIVv2b00
Interstate highwayPixabay

Many companies within the area are looking to hire new employees right before the holiday season when shopping picks up immensely. To accommodate all of the customers, more employees will be needed during the holiday rush. If you are looking for a job at this time, then you will be able to make some extra bucks in the next few months.

Currently, there are 43 different companies that will be at the Village of Romeoville Job Fair. Having so many companies at this career fair means that there will be a variety of jobs for you to choose from. You will have the chance to choose from hundreds of job titles at this job fair.

To make things easier for you so that you do not have to bring 43 copies of your resume, you can register in advance at the registration link provided for this career fair. Please space what you input properly on the registration page (You will know why once you go to the site).

You will be asked to input your general contact information like your name, your zip code, your e-mail address, and your phone number. Then, you will be asked where you heard about this event.

