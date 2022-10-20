Boston lab creates new version of COVID

The biggest news in the field of science earlier this week was released research from Boston University. Researchers at Boston University created a new version of the COVID virus. The scientists took the spike proteins off of the Omicron variant, the variant of the coronavirus that is the most prevalent throughout the world, with the virus cells from the original COVID-19. They were attempting to figure out whether the spike proteins were the main reason why the Omicron variant was able to evade the immune system easier than other variants.

Syringe Pixabay

There were two problems with this research. First of all, this research was already figured out last year. Research from South Africa showed that the Omicron variant increased the positivity rate of the coronavirus. That means that the researchers at Boston University did not even have to do this research. These scientists at Boston University tricked their managers into being paid for wasting time on this research for the past year.

The second problem is that the national government did not approve this research that was done. The researchers at Boston University failed to divulge the information with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Hopefully, the government will investigate Boston University.

Imagine if this new version of COVID would have leaked from the lab at Boston University. Numerous amount of people could have died due to research that did not even need to be researched in the first place.

The reason why we are dealing with COVID-19 is due to a lab leak. Back in the summer of 2019, the Ft. Detrick lab was shut down due to negligence and a failed safety inspection. At the Ft. Detrick lab, they were putting samples of the live Ebola virus into centrifuges. The Ft. Detrick lab was shut down in August of 2019, but not before the leak made its way to Virginia, which caused an unknown outbreak of pneumonia at a nursing home in the same month.

Hopefully, the lab at Boston University remains airtight over the next few years because Boston is one of the cities that will be hosting the World Cup in 2026. This type of continued negligence from Boston University could potentially lead to a catastrophe that has just occurred over the past three years.