Score the Job! Career Fair on 10/19

The Score the Job! Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, October 19th from 4 PM to 7 PM EST at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Nash Family Event & Conference Center. This career fair is sponsored by Ohio Means Jobs and by Stark and Tuscarawas Counties.

Interstate Highway Pixabay

You better get moving if you are looking for a job in northeastern Ohio because there will be 22 different employers at this job fair. Here is a list of the companies that are prepared to give you a job: First Commonwealth Bank, Evoqua, Case Farms, Knight Materials, PNC, CareSource, Fresh Mark, First Energy, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Powell Electrical Systems, Ohio Gratings, Inc., Hendrickson, MAC Trailer, Kenan Advantage Group, MK Morse, Sonoco Metal Packaging, City of Canton, Aultman Hospital, Dover Chemical, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Tower Industries, and AEP Ohio.

Get there early so that you can receive a free grab bag for attending the career fair. None of these jobs are chop liver because the starting hourly wages for these open positions begin at $16.50 per hour. Securing one of these jobs could change your life for the better. Make sure that your resume is on point and dress for success on Wednesday.

If you are not able to attend the career fair, you will still be able to score the job that you want. You can register for the virtual portion for this event, which will also take place on October 19th from 3 PM to 6 PM EST. Going virtually can give you a good chance to obtain the job if you are out of town and do not feel like driving in traffic.