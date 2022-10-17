2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.

Now that the Wizards have a solid starting five, the team needs to add even more help to the bench. Washington had two picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who they selected.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 10: Johnny Davis - SG - Wisconsin. 6'5", 196 lbs (19.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg).

Davis was one of the best scorers in college basketball last season. He is excellent at drawing fouls while going to the lane and excellent at rebounding for a shooting guard. He will have to improve is three-point shooting (30.2% 3-PT FG%) because players do not last long in the NBA driving to the lane all of the time due to the plethora of cheap-shot artists in the post. Nevertheless, he should see plenty of time off of the bench at shooting guard, which will help improve the efficiency of Beal because Beal played 36 minutes per game last season.

Round 2, Pick 24: Yannick Nzosa - C - Unicaja Malaga (Spain). 6'10", 215 lbs (2.3 ppg, 2 rpg).

As you can see by his stats, he will be staying over in Spain to play for the next three years. However, he has time to develop because he is only 18 years old.

Getting Davis at 10 is a steal. Grade: B+.