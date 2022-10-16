2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.

However, the Jazz went into full rebuilding mode. First, Utah traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and five future draft picks. Next, the Jazz traded guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for three players and another five future draft picks. Finally, Utah traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons.

After all of these trades, the only core players left on Utah are Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. We now clearly see that the Jazz organization is all-in for the Vincent Wembanyama sweepstakes. Out of all of these trades, Utah did acquire someone that was drafted in this year's NBA Draft.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 14: Ochai Agbaji - G - Kansas. 6'5", 210 lbs (18.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 40.7% 3-PT FG%).

Agbaji helped lead the Jayhawks to the NCAA Championship title last season. He has been able to improve his shooting accuracy and his driving ability all four seasons at Kansas. With the way that the Jazz roster is constituted as of now, he should see plenty of time off of the bench. More than likely, the Jazz will be making even more trades during this season. That means Agbaji will see even more playing time in the second part of the season. Grade: B+.