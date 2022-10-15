Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16

Hairbanger's Ball is scheduled to perform at Konow's Corn Maze on Sunday, October 16th from 3 PM to 6 PM CST. Hairbanger's Ball is the best '80's hair band cover group in the Midwest. You will not realize how fast the three hours will go by after listening to them cover songs from Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, Warrant, Poison, and AC/DC.

Corn Pixabay

Konow's Corn Maze is located at 16849 S. Cedar Road in Homer Glen. The venue will be opened from 10 AM until 7 PM CST on Sunday. Admission to Konow's Corn Maze is $15 per person. The price of admission could be considered steep during these times of inflation, but this price is worth the admission.

Get there early because you will need all day to go through the two different corn mazes on the property. The children's corn maze is a little less than half a mile. However, the adult maze is rather arduous that is shaped like a barn and a tractor. The adult corn maze is almost three and a half miles long. Make sure that you are wearing some boots through the maze or your shoes will be wrecked. For your personal safety, never walk through a corn maze going backwards.

Plus, bring your children because there will be plenty of activities for them throughout the day. On every weekend, a magician, a face painter, and a ballon artist will be at Konow's Corn Maze. They will also be offering pony rides as well.

Once you get hungry, there will be plenty of different food options on site that you will be able to check out. Plus, you will be able to buy a pumpkin for Halloween.