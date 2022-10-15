2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

The Raptors are looking to be stronger this season due to all five starters averaging double-digits in points last season. In this NBA Draft, Toronto has a second-round pick. The Raptors are looking to strike gold like last season when they went all-in and drafted Scottie Barnes. Barnes went on to become the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Round 2, Pick 3: Christian Koloko - C - Arizona. 7'1", 225 lbs (12.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 bpg).

Koloko made a big jump last season while becoming one of the best defensive players in college basketball. His ability to play defense in the post along with blocking plenty of shots is something that was missing from Toronto's roster last season. One of the main reasons as to why the Raptors lost the playoff series to Philadelphia is that Toronto virtually had no one to guard Joel Embiid. Embiid went off in that series (26.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg).

Koloko will get some playing time off of the bench this season. He could possibly see even more time in close games in the fourth quarter when defending the post becomes a priority because he also moves his feet well enough in pick and roll situations. Grade: B-.