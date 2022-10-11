Sacramento, CA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento Kings

Adrian Holman

The Sacramento Kings are stuck in a perpetual rebuild after finishing with a record of 30-52 last season. The Kings have not qualified for the NBA Playoffs since the 2005-2006 season. We are talking about 17 years of ineptitude.

However, the Kings could be on the rise for this upcoming season. Sacramento hired Mike Brown to be the new head coach. Brown has the coaching experience to help the Kings break that glass ceiling in order to contend for a playoff spot in the Western Conference because he has previously led two different teams to the playoffs.

Plus, Sacramento had the #4 pick in this year's NBA Draft. That means that the Kings will be able to add a solid bench scorer to go with an already set starting five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMWG5_0iUrriWt00
NBA BasketballPixabay

Round 1, Pick 4: Keegan Murray - F - Iowa. 6'8", 215 lbs (23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.9 bpg, 39.8% 3-PT FG%).

Murray is a pure scorer that can score in the post and from the perimeter. He really improved his game last season by scoring a bunch of points in transition. He has the potential to become an All-Star once he improves his game off of the dribble from the outside. He is very efficient in the way that he plays because he never seems to be out of position at both ends of the court.

He looks to be the consistent bench scorer that the Kings desperately needs at this time. In a couple of preseason games over the past week, he scored 16 points against Portland and against the Los Angeles Lakers.

There was some controversy over this pick because the clear #4 pick in this draft was Jaden Ivey. However, Ivey did not want to play for the Kings. Ivey was eventually picked at #5 by the Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately, the Sacramento organization did not use this leverage to make a trade with Detroit in order to swap spots in the draft. At the very least, the Kings could have acquired an extra bench player or a future second-round pick from the Pistons.

Grade: B- for the pick; F for the Kings organization.

# keegan murray# sacramento kings# draft review# nba draft 2022# nba draft review

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1335 followers

