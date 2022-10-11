Pumpkin Fun Run on 10/15

Adrian Holman

Before you can smash a pumpkin after Halloween is over, you first have to obtain a pumpkin. Here is an easy way to obtain a free pumpkin for the fall season. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be holding the Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, October 15th from 11 AM to 1 PM CST at the Hadley Forest Preserve.

The run will begin from the Gougar Road Access to the Hadley Forest Preserve. The Gougar Road Access to the Hadley Forest Preserve is located west of the I-355 exit at US Route 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2VlC_0iTq67Zb00
WalkingPixabay

Before you arrive on Saturday, you will have to register by Thursday, October 13th. The Forest Preserve of Will County has provided a link for you to register. When you register, you will have to pick what time you want to start along the trail for the Pumpkin Fun Run. The times are set apart by fifteen minute increments so that there will not be too many runners clogging the trail. At the time of this writing, the only two time slots left for the Pumpkin Fun Run are at 11:30 AM and 11:45 AM.

The trail for this Pumpkin Fun Run is two and a half miles. The trail is crushed limestone so in-line skates, bicycles, and pets are banned from the Pumpkin Fun Run. Bicycling or rollerblading on crushed limestone is not recommended because the limestone can cause flat tires and chipped rims. Also, the paws of pets can be cut by the limestone.

Once you finish the Pumpkin Fun Run, you will then be able to grab a pumpkin to take home. Bring your entire family even if they do not participate in the run because there will be activities there for the children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pumpkin fun run# pumpkin# hadley valley# gougar road# forest preserve

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1335 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Homer Glen, IL

Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16

Hairbanger's Ball is scheduled to perform at Konow's Corn Maze on Sunday, October 16th from 3 PM to 6 PM CST. Hairbanger's Ball is the best '80's hair band cover group in the Midwest. You will not realize how fast the three hours will go by after listening to them cover songs from Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, Warrant, Poison, and AC/DC.

Read full story
Toronto, IA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzz

After almost being shut down because of a jealous neighbor chasing spectators away with a baseball bat, the house decorated according to the theme of 'Stranger Things' was reopened for people to visit again last weekend. The display was shut down for about a week. With neighbors like that, you do not need enemies.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are stuck in a perpetual rebuild after finishing with a record of 30-52 last season. The Kings have not qualified for the NBA Playoffs since the 2005-2006 season. We are talking about 17 years of ineptitude.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

New sync agency owner looks to impact indie scene in LA

The city of Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant indie music scenes in the entire world. The reasons why independent music does so well in the "City of Angels" are due to tourism, due to so many people looking to make it big in Hollywood, and due to some of the oldest bars in the USA.

Read full story
Portland, OR

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8

The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade will take place on Saturday, October 8th at 9 AM CST. The parade is expected to take about two hours. However, the parade will be taking a new route through downtown Plainfield.

Read full story
Lasalle County, IL

Burgoo Festival on 10/8 and on 10/9

The LaSalle County Historical Society will be holding the 52nd Annual Burgoo Festival on Saturday, October 8th and on Sunday, October 9th. The event is held every year throughout the small town of North Utica, a population of 1,136 people. The town is located directly north of Starved Rock State Park right across the Illinois River. The purpose of the festival is to show how things were done in the pioneer days during the 1800's.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the DePaul University Latino Law Student Association will be holding an event on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30 PM CST at the DePaul University College of Law. The event is scheduled to be on the 11th floor terrace within the building. However, bring an umbrella just in case because there is a possibility for rain on Thursday evening. Hopefully, the event can be moved to a different area if it rains.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ers

The Phoenix Suns were looking to put their tumultuous off-season in the rear-view mirror with their first preseason game of the year against the Adelaide 36ers, a professional team in Australia. From time to time, a few NBA teams will play a professional team from the overseas in preseason games to get back into shape before the season starts.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

2022 NBA Draft Review: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic ended up with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft after finishing 22-60 last season. The main reason why the Magic were so tragic last season was due to their roster construction. Orlando has too many power forwards and point guards on their roster. Hopefully, this trend changes so that the Magic can actually make it to the NBA Playoffs before this decade ends.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4

In recognition of the month of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Workforce Center of Will County will be conducting an Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on Tuesday, October 4th from 4 PM to 6 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet, IL.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City Thunder

This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for Halloween

Every October, people from all over the country decorate their homes for Halloween. Some people will just carve a couple of pumpkins and place them on their porch. However, some people turn Halloween decorations into an elaborate experience.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks

After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.

Read full story
Bensenville, IL

Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2

The Bensenville Park District will be holding Harvest Fest 2022 at Fischer Farm from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. The annual Harvest Fest has become so popular that this festival is the first one that will be three days instead of two days. Daily admission is $10 or you can order a three-day pass for the entire event for $25. Children under two years old will be granted free admission.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28

The 5th annual Brats, Bourbon and Brews event will take place on Wednesday, September 28th at the Jacob Henry Mansion from 5 PM until 8 PM CST in Joliet, IL. At this time, tickets are still available for the event. Tickets are $40 apiece with proceeds going to the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy