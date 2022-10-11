Pumpkin Fun Run on 10/15

Before you can smash a pumpkin after Halloween is over, you first have to obtain a pumpkin. Here is an easy way to obtain a free pumpkin for the fall season. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be holding the Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, October 15th from 11 AM to 1 PM CST at the Hadley Forest Preserve.

The run will begin from the Gougar Road Access to the Hadley Forest Preserve. The Gougar Road Access to the Hadley Forest Preserve is located west of the I-355 exit at US Route 6.

Walking Pixabay

Before you arrive on Saturday, you will have to register by Thursday, October 13th. The Forest Preserve of Will County has provided a link for you to register. When you register, you will have to pick what time you want to start along the trail for the Pumpkin Fun Run. The times are set apart by fifteen minute increments so that there will not be too many runners clogging the trail. At the time of this writing, the only two time slots left for the Pumpkin Fun Run are at 11:30 AM and 11:45 AM.

The trail for this Pumpkin Fun Run is two and a half miles. The trail is crushed limestone so in-line skates, bicycles, and pets are banned from the Pumpkin Fun Run. Bicycling or rollerblading on crushed limestone is not recommended because the limestone can cause flat tires and chipped rims. Also, the paws of pets can be cut by the limestone.

Once you finish the Pumpkin Fun Run, you will then be able to grab a pumpkin to take home. Bring your entire family even if they do not participate in the run because there will be activities there for the children.