Los Angeles, CA

New sync agency owner looks to impact indie scene in LA

Adrian Holman

The city of Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant indie music scenes in the entire world. The reasons why independent music does so well in the "City of Angels" are due to tourism, due to so many people looking to make it big in Hollywood, and due to some of the oldest bars in the USA.

However, the indie scene in Los Angeles was impacted over the past couple of years because of the lockdown during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the indie scene is looking to come back from the malaise over the past couple of years.

Musical notesPixabay

Jeanne Rice was a former photographer for Rolling Stone for over twenty-five years. However, she made a pivot during the pandemic in order to start her music developing agency called Artist Network Agency.

"Artist Network Agency (ANA) has always been my end-all-be-all goal for the past 20 years. No matter what I was doing in life, I took joy in finding out what other people wanted to do in their lives and seeing what role I could play in helping them get there."

How rare is it to hear of an agent or manager that is putting the clients ahead of her own self-interests. If you have ever binged music documentary shows like "VH1: Behind the Music" or "Unsung," then you will constantly hear the musicians that are being showcased go on and on about how their managers swindled them out of millions of dollars throughout their careers. "Elvis" was one of the best movies of the year because the movie showed how Elvis Presley was bilked out of millions by his manager.

At this time, ANA has many musicians under her stable from the US and abroad, which means that you will be hearing from her for a long time.

# jeanne rice# ana# artist network agency# sync agency# sync agency owner

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1336 followers

