2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.

Plus, the Trail Blazers ended up with the #7 pick in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who they selected.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 7: Shaedon Sharpe - SG - Kentucky. 6'6", 200 lbs.

Sharpe graduated high school early so that he could play at Kentucky for the second half of last season. However, he did not play a game of college basketball. For some strange reason, Kentucky coach John Calipari chose not to play Sharpe even though the Wildcats team last season was very inconsistent. Also, Kentucky lost to St. Peter's in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

If he was not good enough to play for Kentucky in college last season, then why did the Portland organization think that Sharpe was a NBA Lottery pick? The reason is that Sharpe ended up with the highest vertical jump in NBA Combine history at 49". After posting this vertical jump at the NBA Combine, Sharpe decided not to play any scrimmage games.

Basketball fans were waiting to see him play in the NBA Summer League. In Portland's first summer league game, Sharpe injured his shoulder in the first quarter. In his first preseason game, Sharpe only scored two points in the entire game. Sharpe's lack of competitiveness ensures that he will see plenty of time in the G League.

Round 2, Pick 27: Jabari Walker - F - Colorado. 6'8", 200 lbs (14.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 34.6% 3-PT FG%).

Walker is a versatile offensive player that can score in the post and that can shoot from outside. Walker will also be playing in the G League because Portland has depth at forward and because he needs to put on 20 pounds of muscle.

The Blazers organization had to take a chance on Sharpe because not too many high-level free agents ever choose to go to Portland. However, the Trail Blazers have been rewarded in the past for taking risks in the Draft by allowing Anfernee Simons to develop into one of the most improved players in the NBA last season.

Nevertheless, the grade on this draft is incomplete because we do not know if Sharpe can really play.