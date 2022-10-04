DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the DePaul University Latino Law Student Association will be holding an event on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30 PM CST at the DePaul University College of Law. The event is scheduled to be on the 11th floor terrace within the building. However, bring an umbrella just in case because there is a possibility for rain on Thursday evening. Hopefully, the event can be moved to a different area if it rains.

The title of the event is called 'Lawtina Leaders - Latinas in Law.' Although 19% of the US population is Latino, only five percent of lawyers are Latino throughout the country. The lack of representation is the main reason as to why this event is taking place. For example, the DePaul University College of Law does not even list this event on their website. At the event, you will be able to listen to those in the field that will be able to give advice as to how more Latinos can become attorneys in the future.

Gavel Pixabay

The two keynote speakers for the 'Lawtina Leaders - Latinas in Law' event are Judge Iris Chavira and attorney Jennifer Crespo. Judge Chavira is currently the Senior Administrative Law Judge for the City of Chicago Department of Administrative Hearings. If you end up getting a parking ticket or a speeding ticket in Chicago and you go to court, then she might be your judge for the hearing. She is currently running for the Cook County Circuit Court Judge in the 14th District. If you have not voted early within the 14th District, then please make sure that you vote for Judge Chavira on or before Election Day.

Attorney Jennifer Crespo is one of the most powerful attorneys in the state of Illinois. She is currently the Assistant Illinois Attorney General. Her main focus as the Assistant Illinois Attorney General is to combat consumer fraud within the Land of Lincoln. If anyone is attempting to defraud you from a business perspective, then she would be the one to contact.