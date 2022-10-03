Phoenix, AZ

Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ers

Adrian Holman

The Phoenix Suns were looking to put their tumultuous off-season in the rear-view mirror with their first preseason game of the year against the Adelaide 36ers, a professional team in Australia. From time to time, a few NBA teams will play a professional team from the overseas in preseason games to get back into shape before the season starts.

Normally, the NBA team wallops the team from overseas. However, upsets have happened from time to time over the years. The last time an overseas team defeated an NBA team was when Real Madrid defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-137 six years ago. At that time, Real Madrid had a youngster come off of the bench in that game whose name is Luka Doncic. Plus, Real Madrid had a starting five that had NBA experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMWG5_0iJdTu5c00
NBA BasketballPixabay

This preseason game between the Suns and the 36ers was expected to be a blowout Sunday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. However, the Adelaide 36ers had other plans because they upset the Suns 134-124.

The disparity in talent makes this loss one of the biggest upsets in NBA history. The Suns had a starting five of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and DeAndre Ayton. None of the 36ers have ever played in the NBA. The highest level of any of the 36ers players has reached in the past was the G League.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Adelaide from reaching from Down Under to pull off the victory. The entire team was hot as the 36ers made 24 of 43 three-pointers throughout the game. Craig Randall II led all scorers with 35 points and teammate Robert Franks added 32.

This is not a dream. Watch the highlights below for yourself.

