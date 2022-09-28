Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28

The 5th annual Brats, Bourbon and Brews event will take place on Wednesday, September 28th at the Jacob Henry Mansion from 5 PM until 8 PM CST in Joliet, IL. At this time, tickets are still available for the event. Tickets are $40 apiece with proceeds going to the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.

For that $40 price, you will be able to sample bratwursts, bourbon, and beer for three hours straight. The bourbon that will be at the event will be highly-rated. Last year, the bourbon used was Very Old Barton and Driftless Glen. Be careful because this bourbon is very, very strong because the proof on these two bourbon whiskeys range between 90 and 100. Although there is 45 to 50 percent of alcohol in these bourbons, the four to six year aging process ensures that these bourbons go down smooth. Make sure that you drink these on the rocks or mix it with some Coca-Cola or you will pass out.

If the bourbon is too strong for you, then the brews will also be served as well. All different kinds of beers will be on tap like domestic beers, imported beers, and craft beers. The beer will also go well with all of the bratwurst that you will be eating. During the event, there will be a bratwurst cook-off to see who will be able to cook the best brats.

For your entertainment, the Jib Brothers will be playing music at the venue. The Jib Brothers are a local band that covers classic rock and country music.