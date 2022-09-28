2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

During the offseason, the Timberwolves organization went all-in by trading five players and four future draft picks to the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert. Pairing Gobert with Karl-Anthony Towns will give Towns even more space to operate on the offensive end of the court. Plus, Minnesota signed Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes, and Austin Rivers in free agency. Now, the Timberwolves will have better perimeter shooters coming off of the bench which will take more pressure off of Towns, Anthony Edwards, and DeAngelo Russell to score on each and every offensive possession.

Even after trading away so many draft picks, Minnesota still ended up with two players from this year's NBA Draft. Here is who they selected.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 26: Wendell Moore, Jr. - SG - Duke. 6'5", 216 lbs (13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 41.3% 3-PT FG%).

Moore, Jr. was one of the most improved players in college basketball last season. His progression was clearly seen because he was more accurate from the perimeter while also playing at shooting guard and at point guard. He also cut down on his turnovers while maintaining a high level at the defensive end. He could see some time off of the bench throughout the season at shooting guard even with the depth Minnesota has at this time.

Round 2, Pick 15: Josh Minott - SF - Memphis. 6'8", 205 lbs (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

Minott will need time to develop, but he is a good offensive rebounder. His jump shot needs plenty of work (13.4% 3-PT FG%).

Moore, Jr. is a steal at 26. Grade: B+.