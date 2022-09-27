2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were close to repeating again as NBA champions, but an injury that knocked Khris Middleton out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round led to the Bucks losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Middleton is the go-to guy for Milwaukee in the fourth quarter, so the Bucks needed to locate more wing scoring in this year's NBA Draft. Milwaukee ended up with two draft picks

Round 1, Pick 24: MarJon Beauchamp - SG - G League Ignite. 6'7", 185 lbs (15.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2 apg, 1.6 spg).

Beauchamp is definitely the wing player of the future, but he could see some playing time off of the bench this upcoming season. He is a scorer that is willing to play defense as well. His scoring at the G League level was not a fluke after he joined the team at the end of the G League season after scoring thirty points a game in junior college this past season.

He would have been drafted higher in this draft, but he only played 12 games for G League Ignite and he only shot 27% from the three-point line. However, his stint in the G League was impressive because he was able to adjust quickly enough to score 15 points a game. Plus, his shot looked just fine during Summer League play.

Round 2, Pick 28: Hugo Besson - PG - Boulogne-Levallois (France). 6'4", 196 lbs (11 ppg, 2 rpg, 4 apg).

Besson has already started playing in the French League this season. He will need another year or two overseas before he is ready for the NBA.

Beauchamp is a steal for the Bucks because he has the potential to be a star in the future. Grade: B+.