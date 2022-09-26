Grundy County Corn Festival: 9/28 - 10/2

The 73rd annual Grundy County Corn Festival will take place in downtown Morris from Wednesday, September 28th until Sunday, October 2nd. There are so many events crammed into the five days of the Corn Festival that you will not be bored no matter which day you choose to go.

Corn Pixabay

The festivities kick off on Wednesday with a petting zoo from noon until 7 PM CST. Free pony rides will be going on at the petting zoo as well. Once you are done looking at the animals, then prepare to be whisked around by even more rides at the carnival from 5 PM until 8:30 PM. Unlimited ride wristbands for the evening are $25.

Make sure that you bring the children out Wednesday evening to see juggler Jason Kollum at 5:30 PM and at 7:30 PM. He will be performing on stage that will be set up in the Grundy County Sheriff's Department located at 111 E. Illinois Avenue in Morris. Each show will be approximately 30 minutes.

6 PM is where the fun really begins with a water balloon fight at the 100 block of W. Washington Street. There will also be a talent show sponsored by WCSJ and WJDK at the Jackson Street stage at 6:30 PM. Since it is in Morris, you might be hearing the next superstar from the town since Jimmy Stafford from Train.

On Thursday, the petting zoo will be opened again from noon until 7 along with juggler Jason Kollum at 5:30 PM and at 7:30 PM. Plus, the carnival will be opened again from 5 PM until 8:30 PM. The Grundy County Dancers will perform on the Jackson stage at 5 PM followed by the Morris High School band at 7 PM. Also, the Frankfort Brass Band will perform in front of the Grundy County Courthouse at 7 PM.

For Friday, the times for the petting zoo will be from 11 AM until 7 PM along with the times for the carnival being from 5 PM until 10 PM. Be careful if you go by Liberty and Benton because there will be axe throwing booths in the parking lot. If you want to thrown an axe like the barbarians of old, then you can register right here. The queen for the Corn Festival Coronation Parade will be chosen at 6 PM at the Jackson Street stage.

Saturday gets real at the Corn Festival with a pickleball tournament at Shabbona School beginning at 8 AM. That will be followed with a cornhole bags tournament beginning at noon at the 100 block of Wauponsee Street.

Sunday begins with the Jesse White Tumblers performing at 12:30 PM at the 400 block of Liberty Street. The Jesse White Tumblers have never put on a bad performance. The culmination of the Grundy County Corn Festival begins at 2 PM with the Grundy County Festival Parade down Liberty Street.