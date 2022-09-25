Miami, FL

2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat

Adrian Holman

The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.

Even though Miami finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 53-29, only two players played more than 70 games last season. Their depth held up last season, but not re-signing P.J. Tucker left a void at power forward. Let us take a look at who the Heat selected in the NBA Draft.

Round 1, Pick 27: Nikola Jovic - PF - Mega Mozzart (Serbia). 6'10", 220 lbs (11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 35.6% 3-PT FG%).

No, the Heat did not draft Nikola Jokic. They drafted Nikola Jovic. However, Miami is hoping Jovic can play as half as good as Jokic in the future.

Jovic is a stretch four power forward whose game is strictly on the perimeter. He can consistently shoot the three-pointer while also being able to make passes all over the court.

The issue is that he virtually has no post game on offense. He will need to improve his post game along with his defensive intensity. Nevertheless, he is a good fit as back-up off of the bench at power forward for the Heat because Duncan Robinson plays the same exact way. The fact that he will be given the opportunity to develop throughout the season without the pressure of being a starter will help Jovic immensely. Grade: C+.

