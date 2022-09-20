2022 NBA Draft Review: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the outside looking in last season after injuries derailed their season. The Lakers finished 33-49 last season. Their lack of depth was exposed for the second season in a row.

However, the Lakers improved their depth over the past few months by signing Lonnie Walker IV, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant, and Dennis Schroder. The Lakers still need to improve their three-point shooting after shooting 34.7 percent from behind the line. Well, Los Angeles had one pick in this year's NBA Draft. Let's see if the Lake Show addressed this issue.

Round 2, Pick 5: Max Christie - SG - Michigan State. 6'6", 190 lbs (9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg).

Christie was expected to be an impact player last season for Michigan State because of his shooting ability, but he only had three games in which he scored double-digits against a team that ended up being in the NCAA Tournament. The reason why he did not show up in big games was due to his lack of strength. If he was having issues dealing with physical play in the Big Ten, then those issues will not change overnight in the NBA. He really needs to add 30-40 pounds to his frame in order to be able to deal with the physical nature of the NBA. Fortunately, he will be given this upcoming season to develop strength due to the team having plenty of depth now from the off-season acquisitions. For now, the grade is incomplete.