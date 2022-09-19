Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20

CHANGE Illinois will be holding the Improving Illinois Town Hall event on Tuesday, September 20th from 6 PM to 7:30 PM CST at the Aurora Public Library in Aurora, IL. The Improving Illinois Town Hall is free of charge, but you will need to register for the town hall at this site so that you will have a seat at the venue.

Gathering Pixabay

The main topic that will be discussed at the Improving Illinois Town Hall is the redistricting of the entire state. At times, politicians will redistrict the state for the sole purpose of being re-elected instead of improving the districts that they already represent.

One may think that redistricting is not that important of an issue. However, the redistricting of the state of Illinois in 2021 was the first redistricting within the state since 1964. That means that certain cities have not been receiving the proper amount of municipal funds in order to maintain civility within these communities for almost 60 years.

That explains why some districts in Illinois have better schools, have a lower crime rate, have better employment opportunities, and have better infrastructure than other districts within the state. Unfair redistricting explains why a community like Dixmoor has a major water main break annually. Instead of receiving the funds from the state, the town has to wait for a catastrophe to happen in order to be declared an emergency situation and to receive funds from the federal government.

If you want your community to be better as a whole, then check out the Improving Illinois Town Hall on Tuesday. The Aurora Public Library is located at 101 South River Street in Aurora, IL.